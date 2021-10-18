Local Health Departments Report Declining COVID Numbers, 2 Additional Deaths

COVID-19 cases appear to be slowing down in the area.

The Morgan County Health Department reported 22 new cases over the weekend. It brings Morgan County’s active case count to 76, with 7 of the new cases hospitalized. Morgan County Health officials also received the confirmation of another death in the county, a male in his 60s on Thursday. Morgan County has had 122 overall Covid-related deaths. Aperion Care, DD Homes, and Jacksonville Correctional Center all remain on the outbreak list.

The Scott County Health Department reported 5 new cases over the week. Those 5 cases are the only active ones in the county. Two of the cases are hospitalized.

The Pike County Health Department says their cases are declining with just 41 new cases in the month of October. Of those, Pike County Health Officials say only 4 of those were breakthrough cases. There are 2 Pike County residents hospitalized. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in the month of October continues to decrease and is 26 years old. Just under 41% of Pike County residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Brown County Health Officials reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 over the week. All 7 of those cases are the currently active cases in the county. Brown County Health Officials also reported one new Covid-related death over the week. Brown County has had 9 total COVID-related deaths since March 2020.