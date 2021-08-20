Local Libraries Benefit from Secretary of State Grants

More than 600 libraries in the State of Illinois are going to benefit from grant funding announced today.

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded FY21 Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants totaling $18.1 million to 638 public libraries across the state. White says the libraries receiving the funding serve nearly 12 million patrons.

The Jacksonville Public Library will receive a per-capita amount of $28,682.85. White says Public Act 102-0039 allowed his office to award the grants at $1.475 per capita, which is an increase from the previous rate of $1.25.

White says he is extremely proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to all residents, and that he truly believes libraries are cornerstones of our communities, and he is “pleased to provide this increased funding to help them serve the public.”

The Brown County Public Library, located in Mt. Sterling, has been working toward a new facility for several years and is currently moving to the project’s next phase. The $10,215.85 in grant funding provided by the state will help provide for resources and expenses at the current library while the Library Board continues to seek funding for the new building.

Per Capita Grant funding is authorized under the Illinois library law of public libraries, which allows funding to be used for materials, personnel, equipment, electronic access, telecommunications, and technology.

According to the announcement, equalization grants help qualifying public libraries with a low library tax base ensure a minimum level of funding for services. Among those in the listening area that received grant funding are Ashland, Beardstown, Bluffs, Carrollton, Greenfield, Meredosia, New Berlin, Petersburg, Pittsfield, Virginia, Waverly, and Winchester.

More information can be found on the program online at cyberdriveillinois.com