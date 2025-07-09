Local Man Arrested for Grooming

By Gary Scott on July 9, 2025 at 11:26am

A sting operation set up by the Morgan County sheriff’s department led to one arrest yesterday.

39-year-old Adam Welch of Turner High Rise was arrested for grooming and traveling to meet a minor.

Morgan County chief deputy Jamie Jackson says the arrest followed an online investigation after the discovery of Facebook posts, allegedly from Welch.

Jackson says with the help of Waverly police chief Tom Berola, who once worked in the Illinois Attorney General’s office, the department set up the sting.

Jackson says one of the officers posed as a 16-year-old girl in online conversation with Welch, and set up a meet with Welch at the Lincoln Square Shopping Center.

That’s where officers arrested Welch.

Jackson described the comments from Welch on Facebook as graphic.

In addition to Barola, Jackson says state police helped with the investigation.

The two charges are class 3 misdemeanors, and Welch has been released.