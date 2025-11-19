Local Man Files Wrongful Death Suit

A Morgan County man has filed suit against a doctor and a local medical facility in connection with the death of his wife last year.

The Journal Courier reports Kevin Knous is suing Dr. Charles Reeve, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and Midwest Emergency Department Services, claiming their negligence led to the death of his wife, Ami, in May of 2024.

According to the lawsuit, Kevin Knous claims that his wife had chronic kidney failure and was diabetic. Ami Knous went to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital on May 22nd of 2024, complaining of symptoms similar to when she had been treated for sepsis the year before.

Dr. Reeve is alleged to have given Ami Knous dialysis, had a blood culture taken and sent her home with antibiotics. She died later that day.

The civil lawsuit alleges one count of wrongful death and one count of negligence against Dr. Reeve, JMH and Midwest Emergency Department Services, which provides management and staffing services for the hospital.

Ami Knous’ family is asking for $75-thousand dollars plus costs per count per defendant under the Illinois Survival Act and the Illinois Wrongful Death Statute.

Reeve has denied wrongdoing and requested a jury trial. JMH and Midwest Emergency Department Services have yet to respond to the allegations.