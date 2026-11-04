Local Man Headed to Prison for 2 Years

By Gary Scott on November 4, 2026 at 9:50am

A local man was sentenced to prison on a weapons charge yesterday afternoon.

29-year-old Cameron Shafer of Knollwood Way was given 2 years in prison for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Shafer was arrested by Jacksonville police in late September, after he allegedly flashed a weapon in his belt. A witness reported it to police, who tracked Shafer down at a second downtown bar. A search uncovered the weapon.

Shafer had been convicted of controlled substance possession in Greene County in 2018.

Shafer was also fined $500.