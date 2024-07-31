Local Metal Show Raises Over $500 For Jacksonville Area Food Center

The Cover Charge bucket at Saturday's Metal Show at Pizza Records got filled with over $500 for the Jacksonville Area Food Center. [Photo Courtesy of E Y E C O N]

Local metal heads showed up to head bang to tunes and to help a local food bank over the weekend at a Downtown Jacksonville concert venue.

Photo Courtesy of E Y E C O N Facebook Page.

Into Eden, Hessian Lord, and Blind Mind lit up the stage on Saturday night at Pizza Records, located at 59 East Central Park Plaza to a full crowd. The over 3 hour show had more than 100 people in attendance.

This may seem like a regular night for a downtown music event, but it was not. The $5 cover charge for those in attendance was all in benefit of the Jacksonville Area Food Center.

EYECON, a Jacksonville-based media production company filmed the concert. The EYECON Facebook Page announced today that the concert raised $555 for the Food Center.