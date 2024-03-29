Local Nonprofits Urged to Apply For Fed Emergency Food & Shelter Grant Money

Morgan County organizations that meet certain requirements are eligible for funds under a grant program offered to the county through the federal government.

The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that Morgan County will be receiving a little over $14,000 to distribute to organizations that provide emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

Karen Walker of the Prairieland United Way who chairs the local board that will decide how the funds will be distributed says that groups have until April 15th to apply to receive a portion of the money: “Any 501(c)3’s that is in Morgan County that is operating those type of programs can apply. Obviously, with any federal grant, there is a need to do the paperwork. There are receipts and all of the good stuff that goes with it that you have to show how your money is expended. Accountability is required. The application process is pretty simple. You have to have a federal employer ID number. Anyone that’s associated with working with a federal taxing body knows those requirements. That’s really the basic portions of it. Some examples of organizations that have used it in the past would be the Jacksonville Area Food Center, Salvation Army, New Directions, and the Crisis Center as well as a number of others. As you can imagine, anyone that is offering served meals, or just giving out food, food assistance, shelter and rent assistance, utility assistance – those are the types of programs we are looking to fund.”

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Karen Walker at Prairieland United Way by calling 217-245-4557 for an application. Applications can also be requested via email at karen.walker@prairielandunitedway.org or picked up in person at the Jacksonville Municipal Building.