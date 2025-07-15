Local Organizations to Welcome New Jacksonville Residents at Upcoming Downtown Concert

Four local organizations are welcoming newcomers to Jacksonville during the downtown concert series.

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jacksonville Main Street, and the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation will host a welcome tent at the downtown concert series on Friday, July 25th. President of JREDC Kristin Jamison says this is the second year for the welcome tent at the concert, and it’s a great way to meet people who are new to the area.

“ We did this last year to welcome people who are new to the entire Jacksonville region, and it went over really well. We were able to meet a number of new residents to the Jacksonville area, as well as people interested in moving here. And so, we were able to talk to them more about all the great things we have to offer as far as living, working, and doing business in this community.

We just thought it was a great opportunity to try to connect people to other mentors or ambassadors to the region. We just want people to know they’re welcome, and we would like to meet those folks who are new to the area.”

Jamison says they like to have the event during the concert series because it’s more fun and relaxing for the newcomers. She added that there will be some giveaways as well. The night begins downtown at 5 pm, Friday, July 25th, with the Case Band taking the stage from 6-9pm.