Local Priest Dies after surgery earlier in St Louis

By Gary Scott on November 20, 2025 at 1:59pm

It was announced today to the local Catholic Community that the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Jacksonville died earlier over the noon hour.

Father Joe Ring died at about 12 noon today in St Louis. He was the lead priest for Our Saviour Catholic Church.

He had gone in for heart surgery on Halloween, and had returned to Jacksonville the following week, seemingly on the road to recovery. He had passed along his own note, saying stints had been placed in his aorta, and the surgery was considered a success.

But issues developed later that week, prompting two more heart surgeries, after which he was heavily sedated.

Another surgery followed on his lungs, but parishioners were told it was not successful.

Father Joe was in his 60s.

Funeral services for Father Joe Ring are pending.

Meanwhile, Father Daniel Bergbower of St Agnes Parish has been appointed as temporary administrator. Masses and services are being handled at the church by Father Zach and Father Chiola.