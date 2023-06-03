Local Record Store to Host Outdoor Music Festival

Local record store Pizza Records have announced they’ve organized their first outdoor musical event.

The first ever Pizzapalooza will be held Saturday, June 10th in the Gilham House parking lot, located at 326 West State Street, at 4PM.

The line up of musical acts include local talents Sean Taylor starting things off at 4, followed by Scratching the Surface at 5:30, and Robinia Groove closing the night 7.

Food vendors Coatney’s BBQ and That’s My Jam! A Sandwich Company will be serving from 4-9PM. Shopping will also be available inside Gilham House during the event.

Pizza Records has been in business since October and have been hosting monthly music shows inside Gilham House since January.

Owners Devin & Heather Smock said in a press release that they are starting the event small this year, with plans to grow the event each year. The Smocks say that they plan to make the annual event an all-day music festival in the downtown area in the future.