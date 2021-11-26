Local Red Kettle Campaign Off To A Good Start

The Jacksonville Salvation Army says its doing much better than last year when it comes to it’s annual red kettle campaign goal.

Captain Chris Clarke says that the current total is about 15% of its goal for the year as of Tuesday: “The campaign is going well. We are actually slightly above last year. We are at about $10,000 raised. The Red Kettle Campaign has a goal of $80,000. We have an overall Christmas goal of $138,000. That includes donations that people are dropping off or sending in the mail. We are at 20% of that overall Christmas goal.”

Clarke says there are still plenty of options to sign up to ring for the campaign: “We still need bell ringers. People can sign up at registertoring.com to put in quick information and sign up to ring bells for whatever location, date, and time that they want. We have both indoor and outdoor locations that people can ring the bell in, whatever they are comfortable with. We would love to have individuals or even groups of people out there ringing the bells. People can simply give us a call at 217-245-7124 and we can find them a time and put them on the schedule.”

The Salvation Army assists more than four-and-a-half million people between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Only two sign up days remain for the Christmas programs for the needy. They are on Monday and Tuesday from 9AM to Noon, and 1-3PM at 331 West Douglas Avenue. Income eligible families are welcome to sign up for the food and gifts.