Local Reps host Back-2-School Supplies Drive

As families prepare for the upcoming school year, 3 local representatives are helping families get school supplies.

State Senator Jil Tracy, Representative Kyle Moore, and Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer are inviting the community to help local students with their first Back-to-School Supplies Drive. The legislators are collecting all types of new school supplies like backpacks, lunch boxes, pencils, notebooks, and other classroom essentials. Davidsmeyer says its a great way to better represent the district and help those families in need.





“Rep. Moore came up with the idea of doing this. And Senator Tracy and I thought it’d be a great idea to team up and do something good for local schools. So, we just want everyone to know they can drop supplies off at our office here in Jacksonville and we appreciate everything they can give.”





The Back to School Supplies drive is going on now until Friday August 8th. People can drop supplies off at the office located at 325 W. State Street in downtown Jacksonville or at Rep. Moore’s office located at 3601 E. Lake Centre Dr. Ste 200 in Quincy. For more information call Rep. Moore’s office at 217-223-0833.