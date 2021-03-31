Local School Districts Receiving Millions in Federal American Rescue Plan Funding

48th District State Senator Doris Turner of Springfield announced today that her district would be receiving nearly $125 million in American Rescue Plan funding for public schools. Turner said in a press release that the money will be a big relief for schools to help at-risk students near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Mac School District is set to receive $4,273,024 of the funding. At least 20% of the funding must be used to address learning loss, but beyond that, school districts can use the money to address many different issues and costs. The Illinois State Board of Education has issued a voluntary guide for local school boards to help them best decide on how to use the funding.
Other districts receiving funding include:
Brown County Unit District #1 $1,619,754
Beardstown Unit District #15 $4,332,181
Virginia Unit District #64 $657,303
A-C Central Unit District #262 $717,663
Franklin Unit District #1 $928,357
Waverly Unit District #6 $1,357,585
Meredosia-Chambersburg Unit District #11 $862,490
Triopia Unit District #27 $543,215
Jacksonville School District #117 $14,076,892
Pleasant Hill Unit District #3 $1,199,866
Griggsville-Perry Unit District #4 $1,320,365
Pikeland Unit District #10 $4,692,236
Western Unit District #12 $2,761,791
Winchester Unit District #1 $990,147
Scott-Morgan Unit District #2 (Bluffs) $922,462
Schuyler-Industry Unit District #5 $2,747,303
Carrollton Unit District #1 $1,434,962
North Greene Unit District #3 $4,570,252
Greenfield Unit District #10 $1,407,711
Northwestern Unit District #2 $1,295,316
Pleasant Plains Unit District #8 $1,526,668
Auburn Unit District #10 $3,336,728
New Berlin Unit District #16 $1,350,817
In total, Illinois received nearly $7 billion to support local school districts.