Local School Districts Receiving Millions in Federal American Rescue Plan Funding

48th District State Senator Doris Turner of Springfield announced today that her district would be receiving nearly $125 million in American Rescue Plan funding for public schools. Turner said in a press release that the money will be a big relief for schools to help at-risk students near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Mac School District is set to receive $4,273,024 of the funding. At least 20% of the funding must be used to address learning loss, but beyond that, school districts can use the money to address many different issues and costs. The Illinois State Board of Education has issued a voluntary guide for local school boards to help them best decide on how to use the funding.

Other districts receiving funding include:

Brown County Unit District #1 $1,619,754

Beardstown Unit District #15 $4,332,181

Virginia Unit District #64 $657,303

A-C Central Unit District #262 $717,663

Franklin Unit District #1 $928,357

Waverly Unit District #6 $1,357,585

Meredosia-Chambersburg Unit District #11 $862,490

Triopia Unit District #27 $543,215

Jacksonville School District #117 $14,076,892

Pleasant Hill Unit District #3 $1,199,866

Griggsville-Perry Unit District #4 $1,320,365

Pikeland Unit District #10 $4,692,236

Western Unit District #12 $2,761,791

Winchester Unit District #1 $990,147

Scott-Morgan Unit District #2 (Bluffs) $922,462

Schuyler-Industry Unit District #5 $2,747,303

Carrollton Unit District #1 $1,434,962

North Greene Unit District #3 $4,570,252

Greenfield Unit District #10 $1,407,711

Northwestern Unit District #2 $1,295,316

Pleasant Plains Unit District #8 $1,526,668

Auburn Unit District #10 $3,336,728

New Berlin Unit District #16 $1,350,817

In total, Illinois received nearly $7 billion to support local school districts.