Local Sports Results

By Benjamin Cox on November 13, 2021 at 5:53pm

One local team continues its march to the state football finals.

Carrollton defeated Athens at home in a thriller 28-26. They move on to face Moweaqua Central A&M who managed to slip by Arcola later in the day 21-19.

In the other Class 1A Quarterfinals in football Lena-Winslow beat Fulton 54-28, and Colfax (Ridgeview-Lexington) defeated Abingdon-Avon 51-12.

In Girls Volleyball, Springfield-Lutheran took home fourth place in the Class 1A State third place game. They fell to Freeport Aquin 25-22, 25-17. Champaign St. Thomas More took home the championship defeating Augusta-Southeastern in three sets.

In Girls 2A Volleyball, Pleasant Plains fell in straight sets in the championship game to Lombard-Montini 25-16, 25-17.

The Illinois College Blueboys traveled to face Beloit College in their season finale today, and came away with a win 21-3. This advances the Blueboys to 5-5 overall this season and 5-4 in the Midwest Conference.