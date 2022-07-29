Local Unemployment Drops Slightly, State Still Lags Behind National Jobless Rate

Local unemployment numbers dropped by nearly half a percentage point over the month.

Morgan, Scott, Greene, Cass, and Macoupin all saw dips of 4-to-5 hundredths of a percentage point between May and June. Brown, Schuyler and Pike remain some of the places of some of the lowest unemployment in West Central Illinois, with all under 3.8%.

Unemployment rates in the state are the lowest they have been since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic with an average of 4.5%, still nearly a percentage higher than the nation.

The West Central Illinois rates are comparable to the national average of 3.6%.