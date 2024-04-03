Local Vietnam Veteran a Recent Recipient of a Quilt of Valor

Quilt of Valor recipient James R. Duncan stands between local quilters Linda Meece and Ella Scaggs, along with members of the Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club. (Photo Submitted)

A well-known local Vietnam veteran was honored with a special gift a recent meeting of the governing board of the local AMVETS.

James R. “Jimmy” Duncan was the most recent local recipient from Quilts of Valor. Duncan served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972, including a tour of duty in the Vietnam War from 1971-1972.

Local quilters Ella Scaggs and Linda Meece of the Tri-County Quilters donated their time and materials to the mission for the Quilts of Valor Foundation to make the quilt on Duncan’s behalf.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover all active service members and veterans who have been touched by war with a comforting and healing Quilt of Valor. As of February 29th, nearly 4,000 quilts have been presented to veterans across the country.

Duncan received his quilt on Tuesday, March 26th at the Jacksonville AMVETS Post 100 in a special presentation by Scaggs, Meece, members of the Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary, and the Quilts of Valor Foundation.