Local Volunteer Fire Departments Receive Grants For Equipment From Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau

By Benjamin Cox on November 18, 2023 at 8:42am

Four area volunteer fire departments were recently on the receiving end of donations from the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau.

As a part of the 3rd annual Agriculture and Rural Fire Protection grant program, Beardstown, Franklin, South Jacksonville and Virginia all received grants.

Franklin received $4,240 to put toward the purchase of jacks, a Sawzall and accessories, and a cut-off saw.

Beardstown will use its $4,180 to put towards the purchase of lift bags.

South Jacksonville will use its $1,500 to put toward the purchase of a cut-off saw.

Virginia received $950 to put toward the purchase of a K-12 saw.

According to the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau, the grants do not fulfill the total amounts requested from the departments in a majority of the cases.

CMFB Vice President Doug Coop said in a press release that the organization learned the dire needs of the local volunteer departments and that if anyone would like to donate to help the departments purchase equipment or meet other needs, they can contact the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau for more information.

Coop along with farm bureau board members Alicia Sandidge, Jeff Carls, Charlie Crow, and Steve Turner presented the checks to the local fire departments this past week.