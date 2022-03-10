Logsdon Found Fit For Trial

By Benjamin Cox on March 10, 2022 at 6:02am

A Cass County man accused of reproduction and possession of child pornography has been found fit to stand trial.

40 year old Jared A. Logsdon of Virginia was arrested by Illinois State Po lice investigators on January 18th after a nearly 2 year investigation.

On February 14th, Logsdon’s defense counsel, Cass County Public Defender Denise Barr requested the court have Logsdon receive a mental fitness evaluation by Dr. Terry Killian.

On Monday, the court received Dr. Killian’s findings with the conclusion that Logsdon is fit to stand trial. He was remanded back to the Schuyler County Jail where he is currently being held on $250,000 bond.

Logsdon is facing up to 30 years or more in prison and fines in excess of $100,000 on the 9-count criminal information in the case.

Logsdon will return to Cass County Court on March 21st for a preliminary hearing.