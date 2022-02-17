Logsdon To Be Evaluated For Mental Fitness Ahead of Child Porn Trial

A Virginia, Illinois man arrested for dissemination and possession of child pornography last month by State Police investigators will now be evaluated for mental fitness.

40 year old Jared A. Logsdon appeared in Cass County Court on Monday on a nine count information filed by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office on January 18th. The information accuses Logsdon of trading child sexual abuse images through a social media app. ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 investigators began their investigation into Logsdon in April 2020.

Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller says that Logsdon’s counsel, Cass County Public Defender Denise Barr, believes that Logsdon may not be fit to stand trial: “The preliminary hearing was continued generally because of his counsel, who is the public defender here in Cass County. In talking with family, or individuals that know him, and the defendant himself, she has sort of bonafide doubt as to his fitness to stand trial, whether it be for mental health reasons or cognitive functioning. Because she believes there is a bonafide doubt, she is the one who raised that motion with the court and the court agreed and ordered Dr. Terry Killian to do some sort of psychological evaluation for fitness.”

Logsdon is next due in court on the defense counsel’s motion pertaining to fitness and general status on February 28th.