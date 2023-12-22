Londrigan Appointed to D.C. USDA Admin Position

A former area Congressional candidate turned state rural development director for the USDA has accepted an appointment in Washington D.C.

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield is taking on the role of administrator for the Rural Business-Cooperative Service program of the USDA in Washington D.C. Starting in late January.

The State Journal Register reports that Londrigan will be replacing Karama Neal, who is leaving USDA and returning to Arkansas.

Londrigan has served the last two years s Illinois director of Rural Development.

The 52-year old Springfield native ran unsuccessfully for Congress twice as a Democrat against former 13th District Republican Congressman Rodney Davis in 2018 and 2020. The State Journal Register also reports that Londrigan’s family members still own and operate a centennial farm in central Illinois.

USDA Deputy State Director Molly Hammond of Champaign will step in as acting director for Rural Development to replace Londrigan when she moves to her new position in the nation’s capitol. Hammond previously served in the role as an interim in 2021.