Lone Democrat Drops Out of Sangamon Co Sheriff’s Race

By Harold Smith on February 10, 2026 at 9:51am

The only Democratic candidate for Sangamon County Sheriff on the March primary ballot has announced he’s getting out of the race.

In a Facebook post Monday, former Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Marc Bell said that after much conversation and consideration, he was withdrawing his candidacy for Sangamon County Sheriff.

In his statement, Bell said he had counted on the full support of the Sangamon County Democratic Party to put him in the best position to win the sheriff’s race, but that the party was unwilling to do so.

A party spokesperson said they were disappointed in Bell’s decision and that they would begin searching for a new candidate.

Until the Democrats find a new candidate, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s race is between Republican incumbent Sheriff Paula Crouch and challenger David Timm.

Primary election day is March 17th, but early voting is already underway.