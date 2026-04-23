Lone Vet Honored in Springfield

By Gary Scott on April 23, 2026 at 6:56am

The Morgan County coroner’s office is honoring a deceased and unclaimed Navy veteran tomorrow by a full military burial. And, the public is invited.

Coroner Marcy Patterson says Terry Kitchen died at a local nursing home in June of last year, and she has spent the past year learning more about his past.

Patterson says a friend of his reached out to her, after her office claimed his body, and told her about Kitchen. Patterson has worked over the past year to verify the information, and plan a burial.

He will be laid to rest Friday at 10 AM at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield .

Patterson says he was a decorated Navy veteran, and will be laid to rest with a proper military burial.

Patterson has had offers of someone to play the taps, which will be provided by local veterans. She says the VA office has been very helpful with the information.