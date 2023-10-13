Lonergan Announces Candidacy For Morgan County Commissioners

A long-time Jacksonville School District 117 Board of Education member has announced his candidacy for the Morgan County Commissioners.

Mike Lonergan of South Jacksonville will be seeking the Republican nomination in 2024. Lonergan attended Murrayville grade schools and Routt High School before completing college at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas and later at Illinois College.

Lonergan has been a member of the District 117 Board of Education for the past 12 years, and served as the board’s vice president for the past 8 years.

Lonergan is a retired insurance agent of 30 years from Country Financial. In his retirement, he works as a substitute rural mail carrier. Lonergan also previously worked for the Prairie Council on Aging.

Lonergan says he would like to bring his experience that he’s been a part of on the school board to county government. Lonergan is currently a resident of South Jacksonville.

Lonergan will be seeking the seat left by the outgoing Morgan County Board chair Ginny Fanning, who announced last week that she would not seek re-election.