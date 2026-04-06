By Gary Scott on April 6, 2026 at 10:08am

It was a long flu season in the Jacksonville area this year.

Morgan County Public Health Department director Dale Bainter says the flu season this year would not quit.

Bainter says only now is he beginning to see the end.

He says the flu season hit a peak about a month ago, and then wouldn’t budge downward til late March.

Bainter says family gatherings this weekend may produce a little uptick, but he doesn’t expect anything serious.

He says flu shots have already been ordered for next year.

Bainter says those shots were ordered in February based on trends in the eastern hemisphere, and trends in the western states.

Bainter says the health department hasn’t changed its vaccination policies, following normal guidelines.

He says the choice is still made by the families receiving the vaccinations.