Long John Silver’s Closing After 45 Years

A restaurant that’s been in Jacksonville for over four decades is closing its doors permanently at the end of the day today.

Jacksonville’s Long John Silver’s is setting sail today after 45 years. In a statement released by the restaurant’s public relations firm, they have decided to close. In a brief phone conversation they said that the closure was not due to COVID-19 but failed to elaborate further.

In the statement released today, the company says they “enjoyed serving this community for nearly four decades and we hope to return to the Jacksonville area someday.” No further information was given.