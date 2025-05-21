Long Scratching His Head over Lack of Political Reform Movement in Illinois

By Gary Scott on May 21, 2025 at 1:12pm

An award winning Chicago reporter is frustrated by the lack of movement in the Illinois legislature for political reform.

Ray Long is an investigative reporter with the Chicago Tribune, and a Winchester native. He is the author of a book on Michael Madigan’s case of corruption, and has followed Madigan and co defendants in the case closely.

He thinks lawmakers don’t want to police themselves.

Long says there are reform bills ready for a hearing, but no one is calling for the hearings.

He says Illinois laws regarding lawmakers becoming lobbyists are considered among the weakest in the country. And, Illinois is among the few states that don’t allow a state investigation to use wire taps in political corruption cases.

He says there is talk of getting a bill ready for the end of the session, but that has been promised before, and not happened.

Long says there is no Illinois law that allows for wire taps in political corruption cases. He says the feds order the wiretaps in Illinois.

Long would expect Governor JB Pritzker to be aggressive toward fighting political corruption, given his national ambition. But, the loopholes and leeways in the laws continue.