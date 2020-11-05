Long Term Care Cases Continue in West Central IL, With Additional Death in Greene

The Morgan County Heath Department received confirmation of 45 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days.

24 cases were confirmed for yesterday with one being an employee at the Jacksonville Correctional Center. 21 new cases were confirmed today with five of those confirmed in residents at Heritage Health in Jacksonville. No inmates at the correctional center confirmed positive over the last 48 hours.

Morgan County currently has 222 active cases of the virus, with 284 individuals in quarantine and now 13 people hospitalized.

Cass County Health Officials are reporting a new COVID outbreak.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 36 new cases of of the virus in Cass County, with 26 of those cases related to an outbreak at a long term care facility. The announcement by Cass County Health Department officials did not specify the long term care facility in question.

Cass County is now reporting 57 active cases with three of those cases now hospitalized.

Greene County health officials have announced another death in the county attributed to the virus. The death is related to the long term care outbreak at White Hall Nursing and Rehab. A total of 20 new cases were confirmed in Greene today, with three of those being additional case confirmations at the long term care facility.

There are now 104 active cases in Greene County and there have been a total of 20 deaths attributed to the virus.

State wide an additional 7,538 new cases were confirmed along with 55 additional deaths, bringing the total deceased from the virus in Illinois to 9,933.

The rolling statewide 7 day positivity rate is now at 8.5%