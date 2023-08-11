Long-Time Carrollton Pizzeria Changes Ownership

A long-time Carrollton business has changed hands – albeit to familiar ones.

Alfonso and Elena Sasieta have sold their business Alfonso’s Pizza to two of their employees – brother and sister duo Jacob King and Hannah Milligan.

The Sasietas made the announcement on July 30th on the business’ Facebook page. The Sasietas sold their first pizzas out of the business on August 13, 1991.

The Kings have been involved with the business for the past 15 years, starting with Hannah working at Alfonso’s during her time in high school. Hannah met her current husband while working at the business.

The Sasietas say they are not moving out of Carrollton, but will be spending their extra time traveling to be with family who currently live all around the world. The Sasietas thanked the entire surrounding community for the past three decades of support.

An open house to meet the new owners and share stories with Alfonso and Elena will be held at the restaurant from 1-5PM this Sunday. Alfonso’s Pizza is located at 514 North Main Street in Carrollton.