Long-time Greene Co. Chief Deputy Announces Candidacy for Sheriff

Long-time Greene County Chief Deputy Cale Hoesman announced today he will be seeking the office of Greene County Sheriff.

Hoesman said in a press release this afternoon that he will be seeking the office as a Republican in the 2026 General Election: “With over 30 years of experience serving this community, I understand the challenges we face and the values we share. I’m running for Sheriff because I believe in transparent leadership, community-first policing, and ensuring that every resident feels safe, respected, and heard.”

Hoesman began his career in law enforcement as a patrolman for the White Hall Police Department in 1993 before becoming Assistant Chief of Police for the department. Hoesman then became a deputy for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. He was appointed Chief Deputy at the sheriff’s office in 2006. Hoesman has also served as Greene County’s Emergency Management Coordinator for the past two decades and currently serves as the White Hall Fire Department’s Fire Chief.

Hoesman said in the press release that as Sheriff, he will defend the rule of law, protect civil rights of citizens, and restore trust in the justice system. Hoesman says, though, that the current SAFE-T Act goes too far and says he will work to get the law fixed.

Hoesman is the first candidate to come forward who will run for the open position in 2026. Current Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen is expected to retire after 4 full terms in the position as a Democrat. McMillen has been in law enforcement since 1990.