Long-time JREDC Vice President Announces Retirement Plans

Waters (left) holds up the rebranding of the JREDC logo with JREDC President Kristin Jamison in 2024

A long-time member of the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation is slowly stepping aside from her full-time role.

Bonni Waters, Vice President of JREDC, announced on Tuesday she will be stepping away as a full-time member of the organization to a part-time assistant’s role until her successor can be named.

Waters joined the organization in 1996 as an administrative assistant. Over the years, her role evolved, first to market research analyst and eventually to vice president. She’s had notable accomplishments including creating promotional videos for the City of Jacksonville and development of Scott County’s website.

Waters said in a press release today that her priorities in retirement include cleaning her home, sewing and quilting, along with travel with her husband Kenny.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

