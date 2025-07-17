Long Time WLDS Farm Director Mike Perrine Dies

By Gary Scott on July 17, 2025 at 11:32am

WLDS lost a member of its family and Illinois lost an iconic farm broadcaster yesterday.

Mike Perrine died of lung cancer yesterday at the age of 83.

Perrine was a farm salesman, and long time farm director here at WLDS, leaving the station in the early 1980s.

A fellow National Association of Farm Broadcasters Hall of Fame member, Mike Adams says Perrine was impactful well beyond the local market. He was trying to building the airplane that was a radio farm director as he was flying it.

Adams was brought on as an assistant farm director with Perrine, after serving as an announcer and sports broadcaster here at the station in the mid 1970s. Adams would later take over as Farm Director here at WLDS after Perrine left.

Adams says Perrine helped develop what a radio farm director was.

He says Perrine had a great passion for farming, emphasizing local and the fact that you had to get out in the ag community.

Funeral services for Mike Perrine are pending.