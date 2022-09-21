Longest Tenured Dist 117 School Board Member Passes

Jacksonville School District 117 is mourning the loss of a school board member.

According to an announcement by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this morning, her office regrets to announce the passing of Jacksonville School District Board Member Steven Cantrell.

Patterson says Steve Cantrell died suddenly of natural causes Tuesday evening. She says thoughts and prayers from everyone in her office go out to his friends, family, and the entire community.

In a statement released this morning, District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek said he has trouble finding the right words to accurately convey how heartbroken and saddened he and the members of the school board are by the tremendous loss.

Steve Cantrell was the longest-tenured member of the current District 117 school board having served continuously since 2007.

Steve was also a keystone leader for the Dreams Center Foundation and its fundraising food truck, which could always be found at many events such as the downtown concert series, Morgan County Fair, and more.

Steve could also be found leading the charge in preparing concessions for Jacksonville High School games at both The Bowl and Kraushaar-Rosenberger Football Field.

Ptacek says those that were fortunate to know Steve Cantrell are going to miss his wit, charm, dedication, and positive spirit. Services for Steve Cantrell have not yet been announced at this time.

Mr. Ptacek’s full comments can be found below:

Good morning,

I am having trouble finding the right words to accurately convey how heartbroken and saddened the JSD117 school board members and I are with the loss of our beloved colleague, partner, and friend, Steve Cantrell.

Steve served this community in many, many different ways, including serving as a caring, student-focused board member since 2007. Steve always put service to others first; he had a powerful, positive impact on so many people throughout this entire region.

Those that were fortunate to know him are going to miss his wit, charm, dedication, and positive spirit. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this tough time.

Steve Ptacek