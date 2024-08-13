Looters Strike Beleaguered McClelland Dining Hall

Portions of the former McClelland Dining Hall are now gone, but trouble remains for the facility.

Construction crews have removed the former kitchen area at the Dining Hall that was heavily damaged by fire during the early morning hours of June 9th.

The Journal Courier reports that property owner Michael Hayes is now running into issues trying to get the building back into good use. Asbestos abatement and roof work is causing a lengthy delay. Hayes says that thieves have stripped electrical wiring and plumbing fixtures from the facility.

Hayes ultimately says that facility faces the challenges of money and time before it can start to be used for any events in the future.

If you have any information about trespassers taking items from the building, please call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or send an anonymous tip to the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at their website or call 217-243-7300.