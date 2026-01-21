Lopez Gets 12 Yrs DOC

By Gary Scott on January 21, 2026 at 10:26am

A local man is headed to a lengthy prison sentence as a result of a sentencing hearing in Morgan County court yesterday.

44-year-old Bogarth Lopez of the 15-hundred block of West State was given 12 years in prison, and fined $500 for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Lopez was also ordered to undergo drug and alcohol treatment.

Court documents indicate Lopez was arrested one year ago, as a result of undercover operation, and search of his apartment by the Central Illinois Enforcement Group.

Lopez was listed as the apartment manager of the apartment building on West State.

Lopez told court officials he came to Jacksonville, after living in Beardstown, following a 2 and a half year stay at the Shawnee Correctional Center on drug charges. He also admitted to selling meth to fund his own drug habit.

Court records indicate Lopez has a lengthy criminal history, featuring DUI, drug and traffic charges in other states, including Nevada.