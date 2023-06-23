Lotus Wind Project for Northern Macoupin Approved by County Board

The Macoupin County Board has voted in favor of a major wind project.

According to the Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat, Lotus Wind, to be run by Apex Clean Energy, was approved on June 14th in a 10-6 vote. 45 wind turbines will be place in the northern portion of Macoupin County in the Palmyra area.

The project is expected to produce around 200 megawatts of electricity. According to Apex’s website on the project, it’s also expected to generate roughly $57 million in new property tax revenues over the 30-year life of the project.

The Wednesday, June 14th meeting where the project was approved was a continuation of a public meeting held on May 23rd in Carlinville on the Blackburn College campus.

Construction on the project is now slated to begin some time in late Fall 2024.