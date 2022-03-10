Lovato Joins IL State Fair Grandstand Lineup

The Illinois State Fair announced an addition to their grandstand line up yesterday.

International pop sensation Demi Lovato will take the stage on Saturday, August 13th. Illinois State Fair manager Rebecca Clark says they are excited to bring Lovato to the State Fair not only for their artistic showcase but to help amplify their message about mental health awareness, social acceptance, and inclusiveness.

Ticket sales for all announced shows will be available at ticketmaster.com starting at 10am Friday morning. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.