Lowe Gets 3 Years in Greene

By Gary Scott on May 8, 2026 at 10:08am

A Sangamon County man was sentenced yesterday to a prison term on a traffic charge in Greene County court.

41-year-old Dennis Lowe of Springfield was given 3 years in prison for a class 4 felony…driving with a revoked license from prior convictions.

Judge Zachary Schmidt handed down the sentenced after Lowe had originally pled guilty to the offense in September of last year. He was then given a periodic jail term, and probation.

But, Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel filed a petition to revoke his probation after Lowe failed to comply with the sentence.

The original arrest occurred in November of 2022, after Lowe’s arrest on route 67 near Roodhouse Scottville Road in Greene County.