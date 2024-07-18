Lucas Convicted of 3 Counts in Sexual Assault Trial in Cass

The trial of a Bluff Springs man accused of sexually assaulting a family member came to a conclusion in Cass County Circuit Court yesterday.

36-year old Russell J. Lucas, Jr. was found guilty of criminal sexual assault, domestic battery, and obstructing justice. The jury found Lucas not guilty of attempt criminal sexual assault.

The jury deliberated for about 2 and a half hours before reaching the verdict just before 4PM yesterday.

During the three-day trial, Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller presented the following evidence in court: On July 2nd of last year, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Demaree responded to a residence in Bluff Springs for a reported domestic disturbance. Through his investigation he learned from the victim that Lucas attempted to sexually assault them before striking them in the face with the victim’s cell phone and fleeing the scene. Special Agents with the Illinois State Police performed a follow up investigation in which they learned Lucas had sexually assaulted the victim on a prior occasion in July of 2022.

In a written statement following the trial, State’s Attorney Miller commended the victim who took the stand to testify on the second day of the trial. Miller also commended the work of law enforcement for swiftly investigating the case.

Pursuant to Illinois law, a sentence for Criminal Sexual Assault is mandatorily consecutive to the counts of domestic battery and obstructing justice.

Upon return of the verdicts, Judge Timothy J. Wessel heard arguments as to detainment and ruled Lucas would be further detained until sentencing. Judge Wessel set Lucas’ next court appearance for sentencing on August 19th.