Lucas Sentenced To More Than A Decade in Prison in Cass Co. Sex Assault Case

By Benjamin Cox on August 20, 2024 at 10:48am

A Bluff Springs man convicted on three counts involving criminal sexual assault of a family member and obstructing justice last month will spend more than a decade in prison.

36-year old Russell J. Lucas, Jr. was found guilty of criminal sexual assault, domestic battery, and obstructing justice by a jury in Cass County Circuit Court on July 18th after a three-day trial in which the juvenile victim took the stand to testify.

Pursuant to Illinois law, a sentence for Criminal Sexual Assault is mandatorily consecutive to the counts of domestic battery and obstructing justice.

Multiple family members testified during the sentencing hearing today and Lucas himself gave a statement of allocution to the court.

Judge Timothy J. Wessel sentenced Lucas to 11 years to the Illinois Department of Corrections on the predatory criminal sexual assault charge, which included 3 years each on the domestic battery and obstructing justice counts. Lucas must also serve 2 years of mandatory supervised release, pay a $5,000 fine plus court costs and assessments.

Lucas was given credit for 368 days served in the Menard County Jail.