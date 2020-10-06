M.P.S. Hosting Drive Through Flu Shot Clinics at State Fairgrounds

Memorial Physician Services (MPS) will hosted the first of three drive-thru flu clinics at the Illinois State Fairgrounds for its pediatric and adult patients this past Saturday.

Flu shots will be administered carside from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Saturdays of Oct. 24 and Nov. 14. day at the Commodities Pavilion, directly across from the Grandstand, on the state fairgrounds. The flu shots are available to all MPS patients, including those who visit the clinics in Lincoln, Petersburg and Jacksonville.

Patients should enter through gate 6, off Tainter Road, and follow flu clinic signage and proceed to the Commodities Pavilion. Upon arrival, patients should remain in their vehicles and proceed to one of the open drive-thru lanes.

Dr. Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Memorial Health System says this year more than ever, we should all be aware of what we can do to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like influenza and COVID-19,” said. “This year everyone should get a flu shot, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance and stay home if you are sick.” Although influenza activity occurs year-round, infections increase in fall and winter – usually between October and May.

As additional preparation and to ensure a smooth process, patients are asked to prepare to do the following before arrival:

Wear loose-fitting clothing for easy carside access for vaccine administration. Note that vaccines are administered in the thigh for infants and small children; all other patients will receive the shot in the upper arm.

Bring a valid photo ID and most recent insurance card.

Have an ink pen in your vehicle for completion of consent form, or print and complete it prior to arrival.

For more information, patients should visit MemorialMD.com/Physicals-Preventative-Medicine/Flu-Vaccine .