Mac Alum Foundation Announces 2023 Homecoming Dates

The MacMurray College Foundation and Alumni Association announced this week the dates for next year’s Alumni Homecoming weekend.

This year’s alumni weekend was held in June and brought together nearly 500 MacMurray College alumni from across the country.

Next year’s alumni weekend has been announced for June 23rd through the 25th. Activities will still be held on the former campus that is now in private ownership to various parties, with most scheduled festivities to be centered around Annie Merner Chapel and McClelland Dining Hall.

Highlights will include the 50th year reunion for the Class of 1973, with special invitations for the Classes of 1972 and 1974 to join them. Other class reunions are also hoped to be held. A Saturday evening dinner will feature Foundation awards as well as alumni awards presented while the college was active.

The MacMurray Hall in the Jacksonville Area Museum will again have a special display, in addition to the regular exhibits. The Foundation also plans to host a reception for MacMurray Scholars as the Foundation continues to provide scholarships for higher education.

In a newsletter this week, co-chair of the Foundation’s Alumni Engagement Committee Willy Stanton says he’s excited to work with the dining hall and chapel’s new ownership and fellow MacMurray alumni Brian Reilly and Cured Catering. As more information develops, interested people can get updates on the Foundation’s website, MacAlumFoundation.org.