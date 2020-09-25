Mac Campus Heads to Auction Block in November

A date for the auction of the MacMurray College campus has been set.

Officials with MacMurray and Williams and Williams Real Estate Auctioneers made the announcement today. The public auction of the historic campus will be listed in 18 parcels at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 12th. The auction will take place in the Gambel Campus Center at 613 Beecher Avenue, bidding can be done both online and in person.

Fontanan Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams and Williams says the company is honored to be chosen to conduct the auction for the “Mac Family” and to help with the re-stewarding of this important real estate.

In the announcement, Williams and Williams says they are anticipating the bidding audience to include a diverse group of investors, end users, non-profits and educational entities due to interest in pre-auction publicity.

Fitzwilson says the auction is structured to give individual buyers an opportunity to acquire various buildings, although one parcel includes multiple buildings that would be suitable for a smaller school or other educational use.

John Nicolay, Chairman of the MacMurray Board of Trustees says that working with Williams and Williams takes some of the sting out of a difficult and emotional process for the Mac Fam.

The MacMurray campus will be available for public inspection from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Friday, October 23rd and Friday, October 30th. The buildings are not currently open, although interested parties are able to walk the exterior of the campus during daylight hours.

According to the announcement details, on auction day, high bidders will be required to place a 10% down payment and go under contract immediately. Terms of the auction require a 30-day closing period.

Terms, maps, and photos can be found at www.WilliamsAuction.com/MacMurray

Bidders may participate on site or online simultaneously during the live auction. Online bidding is powered by AuctionNetwork.com. There is no deposit required to register to bid.