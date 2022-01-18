Mac Foundation Opens Scholarship Application Period

The MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association has opened their applications for their 2022-2023 scholarship program.

In its first year, the Foundation awarded 31 scholarships with awards of $1000 each.

The foundation says they hope to increase the number of scholarships this year with the amount of the individual scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.

For all but two of the scholarships eligibility is limited to members of former alumni, faculty, staff, trustees, and their relatives, and priority is given to those students whose MacMurray education was disrupted by the closing of MacMurray College.

The Foundation will accept applications for its scholarships until March 15th for assistance for the 2022-2023 school year. For more information about the scholarships and to access the application, visit: www.MacAlumFoundation.org/scholarships.