MacMurray Alumni Foundation announces new community grants

For more than 170 years, MacMurray College was a cornerstone of learning, service, and community in Jacksonville, Illinois. And now, even though the classrooms are quiet and the campus gates are closed, the spirit of MacMurray continues to make a difference — thanks to a new grant program from the MacMurray Foundation and Alumni Association.

This year, the Foundation is taking a big step forward with the launch of its new MacMurray Foundation Grants Fund — an effort designed to keep the college’s legacy alive by supporting organizations that share its commitment to education and community.

The Foundation is now accepting proposals in two categories. Educational Grants of up to $5,000 each will help not-for-profit organizations and school districts strengthen or expand their educational programs. And Community Project Grants, also up to $5,000, will fund projects that improve the quality of life in local communities.

Foundation Board Chair David Ekin says this new grant program fulfills one of the original goals the group set when it was founded in 2020. He said, “Making grants was one of our hopes from the beginning. It’s gratifying to see this milestone realized and to continue the MacMurray tradition of service and impact.”

The Foundation’s Grants Committee Chair, Jane Freiburg Nickerson, says the committee is eager to see what people will propose. She explains, “We’re looking for projects that make a real difference — whether it’s helping students explore new opportunities or helping communities come together in meaningful ways.”

This inaugural round of grants is made possible through limited funding, but the Foundation hopes to expand the program in the years ahead with the support of alumni, donors, and friends who believe in MacMurray’s mission.

Applications are open now through February 15th, 2026, and anyone — even those without a direct connection to the college — is welcome to apply.To learn more, submit a proposal, or donate to the Grants Fund, visit MacAlumFoundation.org.