MacMurray Alumni Foundation Extends Deadline for Scholarships to April 3

The MacMurray Foundation and Alumni Association has extended the deadline for their scholarships.

According to a press release yesterday, the foundation says they realize that the March 15th deadline may be hard for some applicants to meet because of ongoing issues with the pandemic and extenuating circumstance. The deadline has now been extended to Sunday, April 3rd.

The MacMurray Foundation is still taking applicants for 11 separate scholarships. The Foundation and Alumni Association encourages those who have a connection to the college or college programs the now closed school was known for to apply. For more information, visit macalumfoundation.org/scholarships for more information.