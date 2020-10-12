MacMurray Auction Set For November, Public Viewings of Property Next Week

The sale of the MacMurray College campus has gotten more imminent with the posting of several signs across the 60-acre campus.

According to the signs, the campus will be sold in 18 parcels at auction by Williams & Williams on Thursday, November 12th at the Gamble Campus Center building at 613 East Beecher Avenue.

Outgoing President Beverly Rodgers said last month that it is still possible the college could be purchased as a whole unit by a buyer: “When you hire a firm like this, it behooves the client to listen to the experts; and yes, we still want to sell the entire campus and it’s still possible to buy the entire campus, so that’s still on the books. However, failing an offer for the whole campus, we would better off to at least move part of the buildings and have them used rather than having the whole place set empty, so that’s the logic behind [the parcels]. That was Williams & Williams best advice, and we thought we should take it.”

The buildings will be open for public inspections on Friday, October 23rd and Friday, October 30th from 11AM to 3PM ahead of the auction.

For more information about the auction, visit williamsauction.com/MacMurray or call 1-800-801-8003.