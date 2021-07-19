MacMurray College Foundation Announces Return of Mac Homecoming in October

A special reunion in Jacksonville plans to make a return this year.

The MacMurray College Foundation and Alumni Association has announced that MacMurray College Homecoming will return on October 15-17th. Current announced plans include a golf outing, a fun run, the MacFam parade, 50 year reunions for the Classes of 1970 and 1971, an informal gathering at Bahans, and a Rutledge lawn party and alumni dinner.

A complete schedule of events are expected to be released in the next few weeks. The Alumni Association is also planning on having a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 at Annie Merner Chapel along with a reception for recipients of the MacMurray Foundation scholarship recipients.

This is developing. We will provide more detail once it becomes released.