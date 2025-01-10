MacMurray College Foundation Scholarship Period Open

MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association announced on Monday the opening of its annual scholarship program.

Scholarships available range from $1,500 to $5,000 and are funded through donations made by the college’s alumni and friends. Since its inception in the 2021-2022 academic year, the foundation has been able to award more than 140 scholarships worth more than $190,000.

The scholarships are open to any primarily to students who are members of or sponsored by members of the extended MacMurray College family which includes alums, former faculty, staff, and board members and their relatives. To recognize and support the Jacksonville area, the Foundation also awards a scholarship to a former awardee of a Jacksonville Promise scholarship. In addition, the Foundation also has a scholarship available for a community college graduate intending to finish a bachelor’s degree as a residential student at a four-year college. Scholarships are also open to content-specific majors like business and education.

For more information about the Foundation or their scholarship program please visit www.MacAlumFoundation.org . Applications are due by March 15th.

Recipients will be recognized at a special ceremony during the college’s annual alumni weekend, which is scheduled for September 12th through 14th this year.