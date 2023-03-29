MacMurray College Reunion Activities & Registration Announced

The MacMurray College Foundation and Alumni Association has announced the schedule of activities for the second MacMurray College Alumni weekend.

The weekend will be held June 23rd-25th. Registration is now open online at the association’s website.

Highlights include a reunion gathering of the classes of 1973, 1983, 1993, 2003, and 2013. An opening reception will be held at Waters Edge Winery on Friday, June 23rd. A highlight of the weekend will be the dedication and unveiling of a historical marker recognizing the history of MacMurray College/Illinois Women’s College at the corner of College & Clay at 4PM on Saturday, June 24th.

Other activities include wedding vow renewals (for alumni married at the chapel or where both are alumni), awards and recognitions and a reception for awardees of MacMurray Foundation Scholarships. Activities and games are planned during Saturday afternoon, with food and beer trucks also on-site.

A reservation only breakfast and Alumni Dinner are planned for Saturday morning and evening. The evening dinner will include music and dancing. There will also be a chapel service Sunday morning at 10 AM officiated by Rev. Mike Fender, a Mac Murray Alum and former pastor of Grace United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, with Terri Benz playing the organ.

MacMurray Hall at the Jacksonville Area Museum will be open from 9 AM – 4 PM with historical and important items not on general display available for viewing.

The weekend will begin with a golf scramble Friday afternoon at K’s Creek Golf Club.

The complete schedule and registration can be accessed at www.MacAlumFoundtion.org, with the schedule listed under the Events tab.