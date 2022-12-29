MacMurray College To Get Historical Marker

The MacMurray Foundation and Alumni Association says a historical marker for the college is coming in the new year.

Mac Foundation and Alumni Association Chair David Ekin says that in conjunction with the Illinois State Historical Society, a marker commemorating the college will be placed at the corner of South Clay Avenue and East College Avenue. Ekin says as a result of the generosity of the foundation and the college’s alumni, they will pay to have the marker installed.

Ekin says an online alumni directory will be coming to the foundation’s website some time in 2023. He says that information on how to participate in the portal will be sent out early next year.